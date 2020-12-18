SBSP Chief Meets Shivpal Yadav Pitches to be Part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Amid amplified political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 state assembly polls, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday evening.

The crucial meeting lasted for nearly an hour and the conversation revolved around Rajbhar asking Shivpal to be a part of the Sankalp Morcha in the upcoming assembly polls.

“The meeting of our party chief with Shivpal Ji was fruitful. We are hopeful that Shivpal Ji will also be a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and soon official announcement will be done. We are doing our bit to bring all the small and marginalized parties together and we are sure that the next government in the state will be ours. Our meetings will start from January next year. Discussions with some other parties are also underway, we are hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will also join the battle with us,” National Spokesperson of SBSP, Piyush Mishra said.

The meeting happened days after Rajbhar met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on his Lucknow visit. The question is whether the BSP, which is part of the Bihar coalition, will contest the elections in UP along with AIMIM. However, the search for an alliance continues with Shivpal Yadav.

After the announcement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting elections in UP, Owaisi had stated that in alliance with AAP that the roads are open for everyone. Apart from this, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha also wanted to bring the Krishna Patel faction of Apna Dal with it. Currently, Owaisi is eyeing UP's 2022 assembly elections after the victory of five AIMIM MLAs in the Bihar assembly elections.

Apart from Rajbhar's SBSP, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes the former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha of Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal of Rashtriya Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan of Janata Kranti Party, and Premchand Prajapati of Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party.

“We are now part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Today I have met him, and we will go with him. The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha was already formed, we will be with them. Rajbhar's party had played a role in the victory of AIMIM candidates in the recently held Bihar assembly elections,” said AIMIM Chief Owaisi.

On being asked if BSP will also be a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha in the 2022 UP State Assembly Elections, Owaisi added, “I do not know what will happen in the future, but I know enough that I am a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and we will take it forward and see what happens in the future.”

“We had fought Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections five years ago. Although we did not get any success. After which we fought the municipal elections, and we are working here continuously,” he added.