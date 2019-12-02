SC Agrees to Hear DMK Plea Against EC Decision to Hold TN Rural Polls Without Completing Legal Formalities
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, that the plea needed to be heard urgently as the poll panel has announced on Monday morning that elections to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases, on December 27 and 30.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Thursday a fresh plea of the DMK seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete formalities such as delimitation of constituencies and reservation aspects before going ahead with the panchayat and local body election in Tamil Nadu.
Filing of nominations for the elections would commence on December 6, the senior lawyer said, adding that the poll process had been set in motion "without concluding the legal formalities" with regard to delimitation exercise and reservation aspects in the upcoming elections.
"List it for hearing on Thursday," the bench, which also comprised Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant said.
