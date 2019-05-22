Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Agrees to Hear Plea of BJP Barrackpore Candidate Seeking Protection From Arrest

A vacation bench took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Agrees to Hear Plea of BJP Barrackpore Candidate Seeking Protection From Arrest
File photo of BJP Leader Arjun Singh. (Image credit: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of violence during Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him by state police.

A vacation bench comprising Arun Mishra and M R Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

"Violence is taking place there. You (Singh's counsel) know it very well," the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from April 4 to May 20 due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during the counting of votes.

"If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting," the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata.
-
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram