SC Allows Physical Rallies in 9 MP Districts Earlier Restricted by High Court Due to Covid-19

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed physical rallies in Madhya Pradesh, setting aside the High Court order to restrict physical rallies in nine districts on hold.

The Election Commission has earlier approached the Supreme Court against MP High Court's move to restrict physical political rallies in nine districts in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a report in NDTV said.

Two BJP candidates contesting the bypolls had approached the Supreme Court.

Ahead of the bypolls in the state on 28 assembly seats, the Gwalior bench of the High Court had asked district magistrates not to give permission to candidates for public gathering in the area unless they prove that virtual election is not possible.

"You take initiative, set right the situation. If there is any illegality going on, it's for you to ask the authority to take action. We will say whatever illegality has been flagged by the high court, you will take cognizance of that. You must take responsibility," a SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar ruled.

The Supreme Court said that it is the Election Commission that will look into such issues.

The Supreme Court also attacked political parties of creating a situation where such situation arrives. “Had political parties maintained the protocol, this situation wouldn't have arisen,” the SC bench said.

The bypoll was necessitated on twenty-eight seats in Madhya Pradesh after Congress rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia switched camp to the BJP with his loyalists in March. Kamal Nath resigned as the Chief Minister as Shivraj Singh Chauhan took over the CM’s chair.