SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Appointment of Observers for Lok Sabha Polls in Bengal
The bench, however, has granted liberty to petitioner Ramu Mandi, contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, to approach the Calcutta High Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer in West Bengal for Lok Sabha polls.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as polling is already over.
