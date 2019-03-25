English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Issues Notice to CBI in Disproportionate Assets Case Against Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav
A bench comprising chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks with regard to present status of investigation in the assets case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his two sons.
File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to place the investigation report in the disproportionate assets case against SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.
A bench comprising chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks with regard to present status of investigation in the assets case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his two sons.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a direction to the probe agency to apprise the court of the status of the investigation in the case
A bench comprising chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks with regard to present status of investigation in the assets case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his two sons.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a direction to the probe agency to apprise the court of the status of the investigation in the case
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
- Desi Twitter Schools Girl for Dissing 'Curd Rice' and Calling it 'Plain Rice and Yogurt'
- A Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
- Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn And More: Music Streaming Battles Have Just Started
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results