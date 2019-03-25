LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SC Issues Notice to CBI in Disproportionate Assets Case Against Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav

A bench comprising chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks with regard to present status of investigation in the assets case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his two sons.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to place the investigation report in the disproportionate assets case against SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a direction to the probe agency to apprise the court of the status of the investigation in the case
