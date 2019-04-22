Take the pledge to vote

SC Issues Notice to Irani on Sanjay Nirupam's Plea to Quash Defamation Complaint Against Him

SC issues notice to Irani on Nirupam's plea seeking quashing of defamation complaint against him

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
File Photo of Union minister Smriti Irani (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice to Union minister Smriti Irani in a case pertaining to two cross defamation complaints filed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and the BJP leader against each other.

In one case, the Delhi High Court had quashed the summons issued against Irani in a defamation complaint filed against her by Nirupam. The high court, however, had dismissed a similar plea of Nirupam seeking to set aside the summons issued against him in a cross defamation complaint filed by Irani.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice to Irani on two appeals filed by the Congress leader.
