English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Issues Notice to Mamata Govt Over 'Harassment' of Officials for Airport Spat With TMC Leader's Wife
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that custom officials in Kolkata were threatened by local police for checking the luggage of a TMC MP's wife, who is a relative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking note of the alleged harassment of custom officials at Kolkata airport for checking the luggage of wife of a Trinamool Congress leader, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on the matter.
Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, an apex court bench also termed the alleged incident "very very serious".
"Someone has drawn our attention to something. It is very very serious. We do not know whose claims are bona fide," the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said.
It did not consider the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi that no notice was required to be issued on the petition.
On March 29, the Centre had told the apex court that custom officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata were "intimidated, harassed and threatened" by the local police for checking the baggage of the wife of a TMC MP, who is a relative of Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.
It also alleged that "institutional anarchy" and "complete lawlessness" have been prevailing in West Bengal.
Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, an apex court bench also termed the alleged incident "very very serious".
"Someone has drawn our attention to something. It is very very serious. We do not know whose claims are bona fide," the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said.
It did not consider the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi that no notice was required to be issued on the petition.
On March 29, the Centre had told the apex court that custom officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata were "intimidated, harassed and threatened" by the local police for checking the baggage of the wife of a TMC MP, who is a relative of Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.
It also alleged that "institutional anarchy" and "complete lawlessness" have been prevailing in West Bengal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Fined For Storming Onto Field to Confront Umpires
- Dhoni Losing Cool and Storming Onto the Field to Confront Umpires Has Twitter in Disbelief
- Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discount via Flipkart
- World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A9 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results