SC Should Call in Army in Ayodhya As BJP Can Go to Any Extent: Akhilesh Yadav

As the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad head to Ayodhya to build support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Supreme Court to take note of the growing developments and call in the Army to keep the situation under control.In anticipation, the state government has already deployed 1 ADGP, 1 DIG, 3 SSPs, 10 ASPs, 21 DSPs, 160 Inspectors, 700 Constables, 42 Companies of PAC, 5 Companies of RAF, ATS Commandos and drone cameras in Ayodhya for maintaining the law and order."The BJP does not believe in either the Supreme Court or the Constitution. The BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the SC should take notice of it and bring in the Army, if necessary," said Akhilesh Yadav.The BJP has been under immense pressure from its allies as well as its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to bring an ordinance or special order for the construction of the Ram temple after the Supreme Court citing "other priorities" last month said it would take up the Ayodhya case only in January.Amping up the pressure, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut today said: "Humne 17 minute mein Babri tod di, toh kanoon banane mein kitna time lagta hai? (We took down the Babri masjid in 17 minutes, but how much time does it take to bring in a law?).Countering Sena, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha claimed a Bill allowing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be introduced in the coming session of Parliament and the Centre will bring an ordinance in case it falls in the Rajya Sabha.The BJP MP said he was sure the Bill will be passed by the Lok Sabha but it was not clear if the other House will also okay it as the Bharatiya Janata Party does not have the numbers there.The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of Ram temple since the party's annual Dussehra rally.Another BJP legislator Surendra Singh, warned, "If the situation so warrants, we will take law in our hands and ensure that the Ram temple is built at the very site -- constitutionally, legally or some other way."The Sena has often taunted its ally BJP over the latter's "failure" to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated that his party was committed to building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and it would not change its stand.Asked about the Sena raising the Ram temple issue, Raut said, "We have always put at stake our reputation for Hindutva, for temple.... We have promised people that we will construct the temple if we form the government but it has not happened."In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena said it neither moves around with a begging bowl asking for votes in the name of Lord Ram nor does it indulge in "jumlebaazi" (rhetoric) during polls."Why did those, who call themselves pro-Hindutva, start getting a stomach ache when we announced our plans of going to Ayodhya? We are not going there for political purposes," it said.While slamming the BJP, the Sena said those in power should be proud of Shiv Sainiks who had "destroyed Babur's raj in Ram Janmabhoomi".The Babri Masjid was built in Ayodhya on the orders of Mughal emperor Babur. On December 6, 1992, the 16th century Babri mosque in Ayodhya was razed by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.