SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28
File photo of BJP Leader Arjun Singh. (Image credit: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed till May 28 the arrest of Barrackpore BJP candidate Arjun Singh in several criminal cases, which he alleges the West Bengal Police filed against him motivated by political vindictiveness.
Singh's counsel informed the court that 11 cases had been registered against him in May.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said "no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner till May 28".
Earlier in the day, the apex court agreed to hear Singh's plea for bail in several criminal cases, which he claimed to be purely political in nature.
Singh also mentioned the ongoing strike by lawyers in West Bengal, due to which he is unable to move any competent court in the state. The court noted that the lawyers' strike has paralysed the courts in the state.
The West Bengal counsel contended that the petitioner is involved in several cases of violence. The court, however, observed that violence is common in West Bengal, and the people who indulge in arson and other acts of violence do not belong to any political party.
