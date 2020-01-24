SC to Hear in Open Court Plea of Fadnavis Seeking Review of Verdict Asking Him to Face Trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court a plea by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of its verdict which had said the BJP leader will have to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 poll affidavit.

"Application seeking oral hearingof review petitions in open court is/are allowed. List review petitions before the court," a bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in its Thursday's order.

On Oct 1 2019, the apex court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which had given a clean chit to Fadnavis and had held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offences under the Representation of People's (RP) Act.

The apex court's verdict had come on an appeal by one Satish Ukey, who had challenged the high court's order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.