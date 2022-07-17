Uddhav Vs Eknath Shinde: Supreme Court Bench of CJI Ramana to Hear Pleas On July 20

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will once again go up against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Supreme Court — under a bench headed by Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana — hears pleas seeking disqualification of rebel Sena MLAs. The SC bench will also have Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, has demanded the imposition of President’s rule in the state till the constitution bench of the top court gives its verdict. Raut took a dig at the newly formed state government over the delay in the formation of the new cabinet.

“Barbados has a population of 2.5 lakh and yet has a cabinet of 27. Maharashtra’s 12-crore population has a cabinet of two members that are taking arbitrary decisions. Where is the regard for the constitution ?” he tweeted.

Barbados has a population of 2.5Lacs & yet has a Cabinet of 27.

Maharashtra's 12Cr population has cabinet of 2 members that is taking arbitrary decisions Where is the regard for Constitution? Till the Constitut'l Bench of SC gives its verdict,impose President's rule in Mah'stra pic.twitter.com/9FfGYa1tFA — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 16, 2022

He quoted the Constitution and questioned as to why there was no cabinet yet. “Article 164 (1-A) of the Constitution says that the number of ministers including CM of the state shall not be less than 12. For the last 2 weeks, the cabinet consisting of just 2 ministers is taking decisions that are not Constitutionally valid. Honourable governor sir, what’s going on?” he asked.

Shinde’s rebellion last month led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government also comprising NCP and Congress. Shinde took oath as the CM on June 30 along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

There are reports that the formation of the state cabinet will take place after the presidential polls on July 18. A senior BJP leader has said the cabinet may be expanded on July 20 or 21.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.