English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Verdict on Dance Bars is Maharashtra Govt's Failure: Shiv Sena
Senior Sena leader Anil Parab said it was unfortunate that the apex court did not uphold the Bombay High Court's ruling, as the objective behind the 2016 law was noble.
File image of Shiv Sena party logo.
Loading...
Mumbai: Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday that the government failed to make the law regulating dance bars foolproof.
Senior Sena leader Anil Parab said it was unfortunate that the apex court did not uphold the Bombay High Court's ruling, as the objective behind the 2016 law was noble.
Sena is a partner in the BJP-led government in the state.
"Why did the SC make amendments to provisions of the law? Was it because these provisions were unconstitutional or because we (the state government) did not present our side effectively?" asked Parab, a member of the state legislative council.
When the dance bar bill was placed before the state legislature, the Sena had made it clear that it should stand judicial scrutiny, Parab said.
"Not making the bill foolproof is a failure of the government," he added.
Interestingly, while Parab found fault with the government, Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe slammed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik for his claim that there was a nexus between the government and the dance bar owners.
Representatives of all the parties were present when the draft of the bill was being prepared, she said.
"Three meetings were conducted and (NCP leaders) Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde were present. How can the NCP now make such absurd allegations when they were part of the law-making
process?" she asked.
Malik, NCP's national spokesperson, had alleged that "a nexus of BJP leaders, the chief minister and bar owners' association" was responsible for the government losing the case in the Supreme Court.
Stating that there can be a regulation but not a total prohibition, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside certain provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on dance bars.
The court quashed some provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, such as mandatory installation of CCTV cameras.
Senior Sena leader Anil Parab said it was unfortunate that the apex court did not uphold the Bombay High Court's ruling, as the objective behind the 2016 law was noble.
Sena is a partner in the BJP-led government in the state.
"Why did the SC make amendments to provisions of the law? Was it because these provisions were unconstitutional or because we (the state government) did not present our side effectively?" asked Parab, a member of the state legislative council.
When the dance bar bill was placed before the state legislature, the Sena had made it clear that it should stand judicial scrutiny, Parab said.
"Not making the bill foolproof is a failure of the government," he added.
Interestingly, while Parab found fault with the government, Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe slammed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik for his claim that there was a nexus between the government and the dance bar owners.
Representatives of all the parties were present when the draft of the bill was being prepared, she said.
"Three meetings were conducted and (NCP leaders) Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde were present. How can the NCP now make such absurd allegations when they were part of the law-making
process?" she asked.
Malik, NCP's national spokesperson, had alleged that "a nexus of BJP leaders, the chief minister and bar owners' association" was responsible for the government losing the case in the Supreme Court.
Stating that there can be a regulation but not a total prohibition, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside certain provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on dance bars.
The court quashed some provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, such as mandatory installation of CCTV cameras.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Djokovic Powers Past Tsonga in 2008 Australian Open Final Repeat
- Serena Williams Blitzes Eugenie Bouchard to Reach Australian Open Third Round
- Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Rakesh Sharma Biopic? Writer Clarifies
- 'Nobody Has All of These': This Trending Post is the Internet's Diss List
- Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 Review: You Won’t Find a Better 55-inch TV at This Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results