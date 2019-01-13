Scared of Rafale Questions, PM Modi Chooses to Sit at Home Than Attend Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Defending himself for bringing the country into disrepute by levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on a trip abroad, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the the truth will only further strengthen the nation and alleged that he cannot choose not to answer difficult questions like the PM."If I am asked questions on unemployment, Rafale and corruption in press conferences, I will have to answer. I cannot say that I will not answer," Rahul told News18 in an interview.Rahul, who is on his maiden visit to the UAE, said the fundamentals of the nations were very strong and will not be so easily disturbed.Earlier, Rahul has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Nirmala Sitharaman should have presented the Rafale defence in Parliament.Rahul had said that the PM claimed to have a 56-inch chest but had "run away" from a debate in Parliament on the Rafale issue and got a woman minister to defend him in the House."Modiji is sitting at home and not coming to parliament. He is afraid because of the Rafale deal. The corruption is on the rise in the country. Modi has given a Rs 30,000 crore contract to Anil Ambani. The unemployment is on the rise. The entire Hindustan knows it. The youth of the country know about it," alleged Rahul.PM Modi hit out at Rahul for his misogynistic remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman.Bringing out the contrast between the two, Rahul said he doesn't speak ill of the PM, rather he speaks the truth. The PM, on the other hand, is often seen mocking Rahul as a 'naamdar' (dynast). Rahul said even his criticism has a lot of love and whatever he says he says it with a lot of respect.Rahul also attacked the PM for not living up to his promises regarding the loan waiver concerning the farmers, even though the PM talks about the farmers in his every speech. Rahul pointed out how he had asked for 10 days to waive farm loan waiver if voted to power, but instead did it in just two days' time.