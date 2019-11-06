'Scared' Pakistan, China Responsible for Delhi's Apocalyptic Smog? Possible, Says BJP Leader

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader has blamed Pakistan and China for the toxic smog that enveloped the national capital region and adjacent areas, alleging that the two could have released poisonous gases into India.

BJP’s Vineet Agarwal Sharda said: "Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us."

Sharda added that Pakistan was frustrated since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and since it could not register a single victory in any battle, it was resorting to such tactics.

#WATCH Meerut: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda speaks on pollution issue. Says "...Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain..." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/Ajnw5d7jXU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

He also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the pollution levels in the Capital, saying farmers were the backbone of the country and should not be blamed.

After days of apocalyptic haze and smog turned Delhi into a gas chamber, the Capital breathed easier on Tuesday as the air quality slightly improved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the pollutants from the air were cleared because of the increase in wind speed on Monday. With winds gusting up to 20 kilometres per hour dispersing pollutants faster, the visibility level improved to 2,000 metres.

