'Scent of Socialism': Akhilesh Yadav's 'Personalised' Samajwadi Party Perfume ​is Right on the Nose

Bottled in red and green glass is the ‘scent of socialism’. No, this is not some niche idiom or phrase, but a product the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has launched - its party’s perfume.

Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Samajwadi perfume’, made out of 22 natural scents, ahead of upcoming 2022 assembly polls. Whether the similar numbers are a coincidence or purposeful is not known, but the trail hits right on the track.

And what does it smell like? According to Jain, “when people use it, they will smell socialism in it". But that’s not all. Jain said during the launch that the “perfume will end hate in 2022". Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls next year, as major political parties in the state rev up their campaigns.

The box of the perfume comes with a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, with the party’s symbols and colours on it. Jain has also provided his number at the back of the box. The stained glass bottle of the perfume is in red and green, with the Samajwadi party and cycle symbol on it too.

The Samajwadi Party had kicked off its campaign in the state with a ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Kanpur on October 12. Reminiscing about his experience in alliance politics, former chief minister Yadav had asserted that the SP will not have any tie-up with “bigger parties”. “I don’t think SP will have any alliance with Congress or BSP.” He also said the ruling “BJP knows SP is the real challenge” and therefore it is trying to create false perception about Congress increasing strength in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the party also organised protests at the state-level on Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, saying the decision led to loss of life and destroyed businesses. Yadav in a tweet alleged that demonetisation neither stopped black money nor corruption or terrorism as claimed by the BJP government. “On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, the BJP should expose those who absconded or settled abroad with black money. No black money stopped nor corruption or terrorism," Yadav said.

The SP earlier brought veteran politician Om Prakash Rajbhar to the party fold, but it is yet to see Rajbhar would change the fortunes of the party in the upcoming elections. According to experts, while the development was crucial in context to the upcoming polls, it was ultimately a gain for Akhilesh. The clout that Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) enjoys in the Purvanchal region of the state needs to be explored, they said.

