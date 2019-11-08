'Scholar, Statesman Who Toiled for Decades to Shape BJP': PM Modi Wishes LK Advani on 92nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his 92nd birthday.

Earlier, describing Advani as a "scholar, statesman and one of India's most respected leaders" on Twitter, Modi also credited the former deputy PM with the rise of the BJP.

"For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded," PM Modi tweeted.

He "toiled for decades" to give shape and strength to the BJP, the Prime Minister said.

"If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades," he wrote.

Born in 1927, Advani is a founder member of the BJP along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died last year. He was also the BJP's longest serving president.

He is often credited with the BJP’s rise attributed to his rath yatra to push for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.