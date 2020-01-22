Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

School Drop-out Tajinder Bagga Has A Diploma in 'National Development' from China

From slapping former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan and disrupting Arundhati Roy's book event to selling tea outside Congress headquarters as a protest against Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, Tajinder Bagga has never failed to hog limelight, including for his numerous Twitter spats.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
School Drop-out Tajinder Bagga Has A Diploma in 'National Development' from China
File photo of Tajinder Singh Bagga. Source: Twitter

New Delhi: School dropout Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is contesting Delhi Assembly polls from Hari Nagar, has a diploma in "National Development Course" from National Defence University in China, according to his election affidavit.

Bagga, who was made the Delhi BJP spokesperson in 2017, has mentioned in the affidavit that he is pursuing Bachelor Preparatory Programme from IGNOU.

This programme is offered by the university to students who wish to do a bachelor's degree from IGNOU but do not have the essential qualification of having passed class 12.

"Diploma in National Development Course at National Defence University Republic of China Taiwan in 2017," reads his affidavit.

From slapping former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan and disrupting Arundhati Roy's book event to selling tea outside Congress headquarters as a protest against Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, Bagga has never failed to hog limelight, including for his numerous Twitter spats.

BJP's rivals often accuse Bagga, who has over 6.4 lakh followers, of being a "Twitter troll".

Fighting for Hari Nagar, Bagga said he will release a constituency-specific manifesto for the in the February 8 election and has promised to install a "smog tower" in the area if he wins.

"Hari Nagar Vidhansabha will be the first Vidhansabha in Delhi which will release their own Manifesto. We will Install Smog Tower in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in First 60 days of My Victory. #PolllutionFreeHariNagar," he tweeted.

Bagga started his career with Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, which calls itself a "nationalist task force against traitors, anti-nationals and corrupts".

He grabbed headlines in October 2011 when he openly acknowledged he slapped lawyer-activist and then AAP leader Bhushan for his remarks on Kashmir and called the assault "Operation Prashant Bhushan".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram