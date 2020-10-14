Scindia at No 10, Pragya Thakur Missing, Observes MP Congress as BJP Names 30 Star Campaigners

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday took on its former party member Jyotiraditya Scindia after the BJP released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls in the state. The Congress was quick to launch an attack as BJP's list of 30 star campaigners, submitted to the Election Commission, named Jyotiraditya Scindia at number ten and avoided the name of firebrand Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur's.

"The state BJP and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan do not get tired crediting Scindia for their government in the state but when it came to listing star campaigners, the BJP placed him at number ten," said Congress media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta, further claiming that the aura of Scindia seem to be diminishing in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress media cell co-ordinator Narendra Saluja also mocked Scindia saying he was also missing from the digital chariots and now he features at number ten among star campaigners while he was the head of Congress party campaign committee in year 2018. "Kya halat ho gayi BJP me (Look at his condition in BJP)," he added.

"Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur is also missing from the list," said Saluja as he also pointed out that none of the Scindia supporters found a place in BJP's list.

Among others, names like BJP state head VD Sharma, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dharmendra Pradhan and Uma Bharti feature in the list of star campaigners.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal hit back on Congress party saying it’s a list to be submitted to the EC and isn’t a cadre management document based on seniority. "If Congress would have been so caring for Jyotiraditya Scindia, he would not have left the grand old party," he said.

On the exclusion of Pragya Thakur, Agrawal responded by asking if the Congress party will decide who should be in the list and who shouldn’t. We can’t keep all the 28 MPs in the list, added Agrawal.