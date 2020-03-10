Scindia Goes Incommunicado After Triggering Crisis in MP, Digvijaya Singh Blames Swine Flu for Silence

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said the party top brass is unable to get in touch with Guna royal Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is at the centre of a political upheaval in the state, as he is down with swine flu.

Speaking to reporters about the crisis in the state that has reduced the Kamal Nath government to a wafter-thin majority, Singh said: “We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him.”

He added, "Whoever will try to disrespect the voter's mandate in Madhya Pradesh, will get a befitting reply from the people in the state... For me, all is well.”

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Scindia, along with 16 MLAs, revolted, prompting Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where 22 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.

Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.

The minister said they have requested the chief minister to reconstitute the cabinet, in an apparent move to quell dissent in the party by accommodating some of the rebel MLAs in the council of ministers.

