'Scindia is Khuddar, Not Gaddar': Vijayvargiya Throws Weight Behind Old Political Adversary

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya backed his old political rival and now partyman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying he is not a traitor but an upright person. Vijayvargiya, a politician known for his stinging remarks, also talked about political sanctity over degradation of language in politics.

Slamming Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, the Indore BJP leader said the state witnessed betrayal and corruption under the 15 months of Congress rule.

"The two leaders often call Jyotiraditya Scindia gaddar (traitor) but in reality, the two leaders (Nath-Singh) are gaddars, Scindia is khuddar (upright)," said the BJP general secretary.

"I don’t reply to lunatics, kids and elderly people," Vijayvargiya said on being asked about derogatory comments passed against him by local Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma. Verma, an old detractor of Vijayvargiya, had recently made objectionable comments on BJP leader’s physical appearance among other things in a poll meeting in Sanver, an assembly constituency in Indore.

Vijayvargiya further said he was first elected in MP Assembly when political heavyweights like Arjun Singh, Shyama Charan Shukl, Rajendra Shukl, Sunderlal Patwa and others were around. "Even these leaders levelled allegations against each other but always used to keep dignity of language in mind."

He said Kamal Nath had turned egoist after assuming power, normally denied appointments to MLAs and even asked a leader of a stature at par with him (Scindia) to take to streets which was nothing but his ego.

Asked to comment on Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh’s statement that Scindia could have become prime minister one day, had he not left the Congress party, Vijayvargiya said Singh himself being one of the senior most leaders could not become PM. "These things are meaningless now, as Scindia is working for BJP with full vigour," he added.