Scindia Never Spoke about Devpt, Says Kamal Nath; Congress Can Only Blame Others, Hits Back BJP MP

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia was only interested in issues of transfers and postings and not development as claimed by the latter.

Nath was responding to repeated allegations by Scindia, now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, that his pleas on development were ignored by the former chief minister. Speaking at the News18 Election Agenda event, Nath said he has Scindia’s e-mails to prove his point, but he does not wish to indulge in politics of exposure.

“He would never talk to me about development. I had inaugurated a hospital in Vidisha and named it after his father Madhav Rao Scindia on my own. He did not ask me for it,” Nath said, adding that Scindia has been a close friend and also a quick learner.

Nath, who is also the state Congress committee chief, said he realised that Scindia has quickly learnt how to lie from Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Scindia, who comes from the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, had switched sides in March along with a couple of MLAs, leading to the fall of Nath’s government and coming back to power of Chouhan.

Speaking about Scindia’s changed stance about the previous Congress-led government, Nath said, “Look at his speeches till March 9. He spoke on farm loan waivers, pensions and enhanced marriage assistance as he was aware of every positive step taken by my government.”

Nath further launched an attack on the Scindia family over the “dismal development” of the Gwalior-Chambal region. He said 40-50 years ago, Madhya Pradesh was known by this region, but places like Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore progressed over the years, the Gwalior-Chambal region lagged behind. “Why could the Scindias now build an identity for the region,” the former CM said, added that he had left development and politics of the region to the royal family.

“Now (after Scindia left Congress), locals come and tell me that they are feeling free and liberated,” Nath said.

Regarding the fall of his government, the Congress veteran said he was aware about the ‘trading’ that was going on in Madhya Pradesh months ahead of it actually happened and he could have also done something similar, but he did not wish to be part of this unholy business that ultimately earned a bad name for the state.

The MPCC chief said he had inherited a state riddled by corruption, joblessness, atrocities on women, farmer suicides and other issues and tried creating a new identity for the state by working against these problems, especially the mafia and adulteration.

“The public has seen it all and voters are highly aware nowadays. The (bypoll) results will be there for all to see,” Nath said, while declining to comment how his party plans to win most of seats required for forming the government again.

Responding to Nath’s allegations that he made him do several unjustified works when the Congress was in power, Scindia said blaming others is a habit of Congress leaders. “We all had formed the government with hard work and certain dreams but in 15 months, the state saw massive corruption, betrayal and destruction,” he said, adding the BJP has shown in the last five months how a government is run.

When asked about Nath’s charges, Scindia said public’s mandate will be key. “It could be battle for some, but for me, it is a competition where you follow an ideology,” he said.

The former Guna MP referred to his grandmother Vijaya Raje and father Madhav Rao, who too had left the Congress in the past, and said for him and his family, public faith, affection and pride of the state and nation were paramount.

Senior Congress leaders were never in touch with grounds-level workers, Scindia said. “Like my grandmother and father took a decision on principles, I did the same for the public not for personal gains.”

Some Congress leaders were taking it as personal battle as their most loved and cherished possession – power -- has been snatched from them and they need someone to attack and blame, the former Union minister said.