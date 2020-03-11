English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit Unfortunate, Wish Things Could Have Been Resolved Within Cong: Sachin Pilot

File photo of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday after resigning from the Congress a day before.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
On the day Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the development unfortunate, saying he wished things could have been fixed within the party "collaboratively".

"Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," Pilot said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday after resigning from the Congress a day before. Twenty-two legislators loyal to him also resigned from the state assembly, reducing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority.

