Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit Unfortunate, Wish Things Could Have Been Resolved Within Cong: Sachin Pilot

On the day Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the development unfortunate, saying he wished things could have been fixed within the party "collaboratively".

"Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," Pilot said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday after resigning from the Congress a day before. Twenty-two legislators loyal to him also resigned from the state assembly, reducing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority.