'Scope of Freebies Wide, Tax Holidays, Loan Waivers for Corporates Can't be Left Out': DMK Moves SC to Join Case

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has approached the Supreme Court in support of freebies, opposing the petition filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay against the giveaways and election promises.

Seeking intervention in the issue, the DMK, in its plea, argued that the scope of freebies is “very wide”. “…the scope of a “freebie” is very wide and there are a lot of aspects which are to be considered. Only a welfare scheme introduced by a State Government cannot be judged to be classified as a freebie. The ruling government at the Union giving tax holidays to foreign companies, waiver of bad loans of influential industrialists, granting crucial contracts to favoured conglomerates etc. also have to be considered and cannot be left untouched,” the DMK said, hitting out at the Centre.

It was further argued by the south India-based political party that a welfare scheme providing a free service is introduced with an intent to secure social order and economic justice to minimise the inequalities in income, status, facilities and opportunities and in no imaginable reality, it could be construed as a “freebie”.

The DMK in its intervention application also argued that there is no straight jacket formula which could be applied to decide what scheme could be considered as a freebie.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Earlier, the bench led by the CJI had remarked that no political party would debate over the issue of freebies as they were not in favour of its removal.

The Centre told the Supreme Court last week that the “distribution of freebies inevitably leads to future economic disaster”.

“I support the principal arguments of the petitioner. Freebies distort the decision of the voter. He doesn’t know that it would be falling on him only later. It might take us to a financial disaster….Let the Election Commission examine the issue,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued.

Later, the top court had asked all stakeholders, including the Centre, Niti Aayog, Finance Commission and the RBI, to brainstorm the issue of freebies promised during elections and come out with constructive suggestions to deal with it.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here