Scrutiny of Congress Candidate Parvez Hashmi's Nomination Papers Postponed Till Tomorrow: Official
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two independent candidates from Delhi's Okhla assembly constituency have raised objections on the nomination filed by Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi from the seat, following which poll authorities postponed scrutiny of his papers till Thursday morning, officials said.
The objections have been raised by Asif Mohd Khan and Babar Riyaz, on the nominations filed by Parvez Hashmi and his covering candidate Shaila Hashmi on January 21.
The Independents have alleged "deficiency and concealment of information".
January 21 was the last day to file nominations for the Februray 8 Delhi polls and 29 nominations were received from 18 candidates, the officials said.
"We have received objections from two candidates on the nominations filed by Parvez Hashmi and Shaila Hashmi, his covering candidate," an official said.
The objections are "under consideration" and a written request has been received from Parvez Hashmi's counsel for giving time for submitting a reply or a clarification on the objections raised, he said.
The scrutiny of papers filed by Parvez Hashmi and Shaila Hashmi has been "adjourned till tomorrow by 10 am as per provisions in the RO Handbook," the official said.
Scrutiny of nominations of 16 other candidates were completed on January 22, he said.
