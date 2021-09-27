Scuffle in Bhabanipur, BJP Alleges Attack on Dilip, TMC Claims 'Guns at Saffron Rally'

On the last day of campaigning for the Bhabanipur bypoll, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed in Kolkata on Monday and BJP’s former state chief Dilip Ghosh was allegedly pushed during the scuffle.

Following the incident at the saffron camp’s rally in Bhabanipur’s Jadubabu Bazaar, the BJP has slammed the TMC and called the state government akin to that of the Taliban in Afghanistan, and claimed that one of its workers got injured in his head.

Eighty leaders of the BJP are campaigning in 80 locations from eight wards in Bhabanipur on Monday.

As soon as Ghosh’s campaign started, the BJP claimed that rival TMC supporters started protesting around him, following which tension escalated.

Workers from the saffron camp were beaten up, alleged the BJP, adding that Ghosh was pushed during the incident.

The party further accused the police of being “silent spectators”.

“After realising that the Trinamool will lose in Bhabanipur, they tried to stop me in this way. I will Election Commission regarding the incident,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP Bengal chief, said “They have tried to kick our senior leader. It was Ghosh’s security that saved him. This is Talibani Raj going in .”

The TMC, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations of the BJP and accused it of “trying to spread unrest in the area”. The TMC further claimed that one of its workers was threatened by Ghosh’s security him with a gun.

Prior to this incident, there were protests in Bhabanipur over BJP MP Arjun Singh’s campaign, when TMC workers allegedly surrounded him and chanted ‘Go Back’.

The TMC tweeted, “.@BJP4Bengal HITS A NEW LOW! How DARE a gun be aimed at public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur!”

While the BJP said that the incident “will have an effect” on the polls, the TMC claimed that “people don’t want outsiders”.

