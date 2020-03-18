SDRF Deployed at Doon Hosp after Cong Leader, Supporters Enter Coronavirus Isolation Ward

Dehradun: Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed outside a coronavirus isolation centre at Doon Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday after a Congress leader entered the ward with supporters and photo journalists to check “arrangements”.

Officials said no one, besides authorised medical staff, is allowed to enter inside the isolation ward where suspected patients have been kept.

Two days ago, state Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana had turned up at the hospital and entered the isolation ward. In a video that has gone viral since then, Dhasmana can be seen interacting with the one of the patients. His several supporters also came along. A few journalists were also taken along to “cover the surprise visit”.

Soon after, the Dehradun district administration sent Dhasmana to 14 days of quarantine. On Tuesday evening, seven more individuals were identified, including two photo journalists working with vernacular media. They have all been quarantined from Wednesday and will spend two weeks at their homes in isolation.

Dhasmana told News18 he had “only good intentions” and wanted to know whether the government was prepared adequately to handle the crisis. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP termed it as an “irresponsible step” on the part of the Congress leader.

“The Congress leader indulged in cheap politics without considering how he could pose threat to several other people,” said Munna Chauhan, BJP MLA and spokesperson.

Director General (health) Dr Anita Upreti said people should “understand the gravity of the situation” and maintain distance. She said, so far, the situation has been under control in the state where one person who recently returned from Spain was found to be coronavirus positive.