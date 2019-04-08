English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Search Party Welcome': Chidambaram Says I-T Raids Being Planned at His Home to Cripple Poll Campaign
The former finance minister said the people are watching the 'excesses of this government and will deliver a fitting lesson in the elections'.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has alleged that the government was planning Income Tax raids at his residence in a bid to cripple the Lok Sabha election campaign. He said the people of the country were watching and would give a befitting reply in this election.
"I have been told that the I-T Department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party," he said on Twitter.
"The I-T department knows that we have nothing to hide. They and other agencies have searched our residences before and found nothing. The intention is to cripple the election campaign," he claimed.
The former finance minister said the people are watching the "excesses of this government and will deliver a fitting lesson in the elections". Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram is contesting the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu. He is facing charges of corruption and is out on bail.
The issue of I-T raids has gathered steam in the run-up to the 2019 elections, with the Opposition alleging that the government is using the department for a witch-hunt. On Saturday, the 'Centre versus state' tussle reached Madhya Pradesh on Sunday with Income Tax sleuths launching pre-dawn searches on at least 50 locations in Delhi, Indore and Bhopal against people linked to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on charges of alleged tax evasion.
The drama escalated in the evening with state police arriving at the residence of Ashwin Sharma, associate of Nath's aide Praveen Kakkar. The police officers wanted entry into the restricted area claiming the they have been receiving complaints from the residents of the complex that their movement was being restricted by the CRPF personnel.
