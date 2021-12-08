Seat-sharing for Punjab Elections on Agenda as Capt Amarinder Meets BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat for Lunch

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday met over lunch and are learnt to have discussed possible seat-sharing arrangement for the Punjab Assembly polls. Shekhawat, a Union minister, is the BJP’s in-charge for the Punjab polls. He held a one-on-one meeting with the former chief minister at the latter’s farm house in Mohali’s Siswan. “Met with Union Minister for Jal Shakti & @BJP4India election Incharge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji at my residence today. @gssjodhpur," said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

The former CM also shared his photograph with Shekahwat on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, Shekhawat said, “Met with@capt_amarinder ji at his residence today. Discussed present political scenario of Punjab." The meeting between both leaders lasted for about an hour and they are learnt to have discussed issues relating to the Assembly elections, said sources. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had said the BJP was in talks with Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties ahead of the state assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress after his unceremonious exit as the state chief minister in September. Later, he floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, to fight the elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.