English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Second Special Summary Revision of 2018 Electoral Rolls Begins in Telangana
The published draft rolls are available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, it said and requested all voters to confirm their names in the rolls.
The EC had decided to publish the final electoral rolls list on October 8 compared to the previous schedule of special summary revision of the electoral rolls. (Picture for Representation.)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The second special summary revision of electoral rolls,2018 commenced in all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana Monday on a directive from the Election Commission.
The Commission had Sunday stopped all activities relating to the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019, giving rise to the possibility of early elections to the Telangana assembly, which was dissolved last week.
The EC had decided to publish the final electoral rolls list on October 8 compared to the previous schedule of special summary revision of the electoral rolls.
It had also ordered second Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date in the state.
The office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said in a release Monday that the draft electoral rolls have been published and copies put up at offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to enable voters verify their entries.
The published draft rolls are available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, it said and requested all voters to confirm their names in the rolls.
They could file their claims and objections from September 10, 2018 to September 25, 2018, it added.
Assembly elections in Telangana were scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.
However, the assembly was dissolved last week as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating polls ahead of schedule.
The Commission had Sunday stopped all activities relating to the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019, giving rise to the possibility of early elections to the Telangana assembly, which was dissolved last week.
The EC had decided to publish the final electoral rolls list on October 8 compared to the previous schedule of special summary revision of the electoral rolls.
It had also ordered second Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date in the state.
The office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said in a release Monday that the draft electoral rolls have been published and copies put up at offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to enable voters verify their entries.
The published draft rolls are available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, it said and requested all voters to confirm their names in the rolls.
They could file their claims and objections from September 10, 2018 to September 25, 2018, it added.
Assembly elections in Telangana were scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.
However, the assembly was dissolved last week as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating polls ahead of schedule.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Real Reason Hulk Refused to Come Out in Avengers: Infinity War
- WhatsApp Now Available on Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2: How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...