Secret MLA Meetings, Anonymous Letter: Why Rebellion is Growing in Yediyurappa Govt

Bengaluru: Barely two months after the BJP swept the bypolls in Karnataka, there appears to be simmering a strong sentiment of discontent against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

A bunch of MLAs have been holding secret meetings purportedly to discuss the workings of the BSY government. Sources told News18 these MLAs are particularly unhappy about the fact that dynasty politics has made its way into the party and his son Vijayendra has become the ‘super CM’.

Rebellion grew further after the cabinet expansion last week as party leaders felt only “defected” MLAs were given cabinet berths and original or loyal BJP leaders were sidelined.

Those miffed with the BSY government include eight-time MLA Umesh Katti from Belagavi district, who was assured of a Cabinet berth but was told at the last minute that ‘it is not happening’.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is currently the Large and Medium Industries Minister in the BSY Cabinet, is also said to be part of these secret meetings, one of which was held late on Monday night.

An unsigned letter, supposedly drafted by some MLAs claiming to Yediyurappa loyalists, is also doing the rounds. Apart from referring to Vijayendra as the de facto chief minister, the letter expresses concerns against Yediyurappa’s leadership.

The letter, while praising Yediyurappa for having built the party and brought it to power, says that age is catching up with him.

It reads, “Yediyurappa has not allowed any other leader from his community to grow within the party and nor will he allow it in future as he is basically jealous. It is painful to see someone at this age struggle to run the administration. But considering his age and experience, he must be honoured with a governor's post somewhere.”

The developments come as the Karnataka assembly session began on Monday. The session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition set to corner the BJP government on a host of issues such as alleged misuse of police against political opponents and the handling of anti-CAA protests.

