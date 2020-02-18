Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Secret MLA Meetings, Anonymous Letter: Why Rebellion is Growing in Yediyurappa Govt

The MLAs are particularly unhappy about the fact that dynasty politics has made its way into the party and BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra has become the ‘super CM’.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:February 18, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Secret MLA Meetings, Anonymous Letter: Why Rebellion is Growing in Yediyurappa Govt
File photo of BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: Barely two months after the BJP swept the bypolls in Karnataka, there appears to be simmering a strong sentiment of discontent against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

A bunch of MLAs have been holding secret meetings purportedly to discuss the workings of the BSY government. Sources told News18 these MLAs are particularly unhappy about the fact that dynasty politics has made its way into the party and his son Vijayendra has become the ‘super CM’.

Rebellion grew further after the cabinet expansion last week as party leaders felt only “defected” MLAs were given cabinet berths and original or loyal BJP leaders were sidelined.

Those miffed with the BSY government include eight-time MLA Umesh Katti from Belagavi district, who was assured of a Cabinet berth but was told at the last minute that ‘it is not happening’.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is currently the Large and Medium Industries Minister in the BSY Cabinet, is also said to be part of these secret meetings, one of which was held late on Monday night.

An unsigned letter, supposedly drafted by some MLAs claiming to Yediyurappa loyalists, is also doing the rounds. Apart from referring to Vijayendra as the de facto chief minister, the letter expresses concerns against Yediyurappa’s leadership.

The letter, while praising Yediyurappa for having built the party and brought it to power, says that age is catching up with him.

It reads, “Yediyurappa has not allowed any other leader from his community to grow within the party and nor will he allow it in future as he is basically jealous. It is painful to see someone at this age struggle to run the administration. But considering his age and experience, he must be honoured with a governor's post somewhere.”

The developments come as the Karnataka assembly session began on Monday. The session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition set to corner the BJP government on a host of issues such as alleged misuse of police against political opponents and the handling of anti-CAA protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram