Section Of TMC Lawyers Protests Against Kalyan Banerjee for ‘Running Syndicate’ in Calcutta High Court

The tussle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was out in the open on Tuesday when over 150 lawyers of the Calcutta High Court took out rally against TMC leader MP Kalyan Banerjee who also happens to be a senior advocate.

The lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and Chief Justice of India to criticise Kalyan Banerjee’s conduct in court with colleagues. The letter stated that Kalyan Banerjee is short tempered and has created a syndicate inside the legal fraternity.

“He has not allowed the TMC legal cell to grow for his own interest. He has created a syndicate and has taken undue advantage of his power and position. We are protesting and we have written letter to the chief minister,” said Achinta Kumar Banerjee, advocate of Calcutta High Court.

The letter also accuses Kalyan Banerjee of giving undue preference to lady officers over some deserving lawyers. Using his power, Kalyan Banerjee occupied the special Chamba in High Court building for his son, who holds the post of Junior Standing counsel, it states.

The lawyers demanded that “stern visible action be taken against Kalyan Banerjee”.

Political commentators said the letter was written by one section of lawyers which is close to the group that is campaigning against Kalyan Banerjee on social media as well within the party.

It all started with Kalyan Banerjee openly criticising the National General Secretary of the party, Abhishek Banerjee, on his personal views regarding stopping activities due to Covid-19.

This rally drew attention of the BJP and Amit Malviya tweeted, “The tussle between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew has reached the Calcutta High Court. The lawyers lobby aligned to Abhishek Banerjee now levels charges of syndicate, nepotism and corruption against Kalyan Banerjee, who has taken on Abhishek, presumably at the behest of Mamata.”

TMC insiders told CNN-News18 that a major section of the party is unhappy with Kalyan’s comment and this protest is an effect of that. TMC Secretary General, however, has said that he does not want to comment on the matter.

One thing is clear that knifes are out against Kalyan at the moment from within his own party.

