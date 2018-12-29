English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Secularism Safe in India, Aberrations Should be Condemned, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu asked ABVP members to spread the message of "nation first" and asked people to be willing to "change according to climates" and "preserve, propagate and protect" Indian culture.
File photo of Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Secularism is safe in India as it is in our DNA, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday, however adding that aberrations must be condemned.
Speaking at the 64th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad here, he said, "Some people complain about secularism being in danger. Secularism is safe in India, not because of politicians, not because of the government, (but because) it is part of the DNA of all Indians."
"There will be certain aberrations here and there, certain instances may happen. Those instances should be condemned." He added people living in India irrespective of caste, sex, religion, and region "are one — one nation, one people, one country".
"So we must take care of our fellow citizen, we should not discriminate against him," he said.
The vice president said other countries are looking at India as it is on the growth path.
"Discuss, debate, decide, do not disrupt. That should be our thought process. We must develop a constructive attitude" he added.
He asked ABVP members to spread the message of "nation first" and asked people to be willing to "change according to climates" and "preserve, propagate and protect" Indian culture.
"We should be proud of being Indian. A country which forgets its culture and history cannot progress," he said.
The vice president asked the youth to promote their mother tongue, but not at the cost of engaging in linguistic tussles.
"Promote your mother tongue. We must protect Indian languages. We should not allow any fight between Bengali, non-Bengali, Telugu, non-Telugu, Tamil, non-Tamil, Hindi, non-Hindi. We should never ever allow such things to happen," he said.
Naidu was the chief guest at the ABVP's Yashwant Rao Kelkar Youth Award function, which was part of the student organisation's national convention being held here.
A teacher from Rajasthan, Sandeep Joshi, was chosen for this year's award.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking at the 64th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad here, he said, "Some people complain about secularism being in danger. Secularism is safe in India, not because of politicians, not because of the government, (but because) it is part of the DNA of all Indians."
"There will be certain aberrations here and there, certain instances may happen. Those instances should be condemned." He added people living in India irrespective of caste, sex, religion, and region "are one — one nation, one people, one country".
"So we must take care of our fellow citizen, we should not discriminate against him," he said.
The vice president said other countries are looking at India as it is on the growth path.
"Discuss, debate, decide, do not disrupt. That should be our thought process. We must develop a constructive attitude" he added.
He asked ABVP members to spread the message of "nation first" and asked people to be willing to "change according to climates" and "preserve, propagate and protect" Indian culture.
"We should be proud of being Indian. A country which forgets its culture and history cannot progress," he said.
The vice president asked the youth to promote their mother tongue, but not at the cost of engaging in linguistic tussles.
"Promote your mother tongue. We must protect Indian languages. We should not allow any fight between Bengali, non-Bengali, Telugu, non-Telugu, Tamil, non-Tamil, Hindi, non-Hindi. We should never ever allow such things to happen," he said.
Naidu was the chief guest at the ABVP's Yashwant Rao Kelkar Youth Award function, which was part of the student organisation's national convention being held here.
A teacher from Rajasthan, Sandeep Joshi, was chosen for this year's award.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results