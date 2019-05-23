Take the pledge to vote

Secunderabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Secunderabad (సికింద్రాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
8. Secunderabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%. The estimated literacy level of Secunderabad is 84.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bandaru Dattatreya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,54,735 votes which was 24.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Anjan Kumar Yadav M of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,70,167 votes which was 19.66% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.

Secunderabad Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
M. G. Sai Baba
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Srirama Naik Munavath
IND
--
--
K . Venkatanarayana
IND
--
--
Ravi Kumar Vodela
IND
--
--
R . Laxman Rao Gangaputra
TRS
--
--
Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav
SFB
--
--
M . Ashok Kumar
ABML(S)
--
--
M . D . Nazeeruddin Quadri
SUCI
--
--
J . Mallesh
NWIP
--
--
Dornala Jaya Prakash
BAP
--
--
Challa Ram Kalyan
IPBP
--
--
Andukuri Vijaya Bhaskar
IND
--
--
Muneer Pasha
IND
--
--
Boddu Satish
IND
--
--
Akhil Chirravuri
IND
--
--
Abdul Azeem
PPOI
--
--
S . Satyavathi
JSP
--
--
N . Shankar Goud
DBP
--
--
J . N . Rao
TPP
--
--
G . Laxminarsimha Rao
IND
--
--
Abdallah Ibrahim
IND
--
--
Andrapu Sudharshan ( Gangaputra )
IND
--
--
Farha Naaz Khan
IND
--
--
Bathula Ravi
BJP
--
--
G . Kishan Reddy
IND
--
--
Nandipati Vinod Kumar
IND
--
--
Junaid Anam Siddiqui
INC
--
--
Anjan Kumar Yadav. M

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.06% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.95% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Secunderabad was: Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,12,740 men, 8,80,779 women and 222 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Secunderabad Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Secunderabad is: 17.4691 78.5059

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); সেকেন্দ্রাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); સિકંદરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); செகந்தராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); సికింద్రాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಸಿಕಂದರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സെക്കന്തരാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
