Secunderabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Secunderabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- M. G. Sai Baba NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Srirama Naik Munavath IND -- -- K . Venkatanarayana IND -- -- Ravi Kumar Vodela IND -- -- R . Laxman Rao Gangaputra TRS -- -- Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav SFB -- -- M . Ashok Kumar ABML(S) -- -- M . D . Nazeeruddin Quadri SUCI -- -- J . Mallesh NWIP -- -- Dornala Jaya Prakash BAP -- -- Challa Ram Kalyan IPBP -- -- Andukuri Vijaya Bhaskar IND -- -- Muneer Pasha IND -- -- Boddu Satish IND -- -- Akhil Chirravuri IND -- -- Abdul Azeem PPOI -- -- S . Satyavathi JSP -- -- N . Shankar Goud DBP -- -- J . N . Rao TPP -- -- G . Laxminarsimha Rao IND -- -- Abdallah Ibrahim IND -- -- Andrapu Sudharshan ( Gangaputra ) IND -- -- Farha Naaz Khan IND -- -- Bathula Ravi BJP -- -- G . Kishan Reddy IND -- -- Nandipati Vinod Kumar IND -- -- Junaid Anam Siddiqui INC -- -- Anjan Kumar Yadav. M

8. Secunderabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%. The estimated literacy level of Secunderabad is 84.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bandaru Dattatreya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,54,735 votes which was 24.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anjan Kumar Yadav M of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,70,167 votes which was 19.66% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.06% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.95% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Secunderabad was: Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,12,740 men, 8,80,779 women and 222 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Secunderabad is: 17.4691 78.5059Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); সেকেন্দ্রাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); સિકંદરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); செகந்தராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); సికింద్రాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಸಿಕಂದರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സെക്കന്തരാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam)