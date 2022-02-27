Security Beefed Up in Agartala After BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Agartala

Security has been beefed up in Agartala after BJP workers in Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s constituency Banamlaipur attacked Congress rally on Saturday leaving many injured.

Among those injured were Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, while another Congress worker was hospitalised.

While Congress workers were protesting near the BJP Mandal Office at Banamalipur, the Mandal office bearers threw petrol bomb leading to tension in the area.

Tensions prevailed in the entire Agartala city. Condemning police’s role, Sudip Roy Barman said, the police should wear bangles in hands.

“The role of the police was condemnable. They have no right to continue in their uniforms. They must give up their uniforms and start wearing ornaments", Sudip Roy Barman said.

The incident has created panic in the area and the Congress has staged a protest after the incident.

The Trinamool Congress has also staged a protest against the increasing violence on the opposition party workers and accused BJP for the attack.

