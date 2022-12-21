CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Security Beefed Up in Andhra's Edlapalli for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Visit

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 12:08 IST

Guntur, India

File photo of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: News18)

File photo of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: News18)

Around 1,100 police personnel have been deployed in the area for the visit

Security in Edlapalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district has reportedly been beefed up on Wednesday ahead of Chief Minister. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to a school there.

The CM will visit AVR Zilla Parishad High School at Edlapalli, where he will be launching the tablets distribution programme. Around 1,100 police personnel have been deployed in the area for the visit, as per a report by The Hindu. 

District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Tuesday conducted a trial run of the Chief Minister’s convoy on the 1.6km route from the helipad to the meeting area, and gave instructions to the officers and staff, as per the report.

Officers were directed to ensure that traffic diversions are executed properly as well and vehicles parked at the designated areas at the venue. Officers were also instructed to ensure hassle-free entry and exit for the students and their parents, as per the report.

first published:December 21, 2022, 11:35 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 12:08 IST
