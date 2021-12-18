Security Beefed Up in Kolkata Ahead of KMC Polls on Sunday; 23,500 Police Personnel Deployed

The Kolkata Police has amped up security measures across the city and neighbouring areas ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday. 23,500 police personnel have been deployed for the election and 5,000 police personnel will be reaching the city from different part of Bengal.

BJP had demanded CAPF to be deployed and had taken the matter in court. State EC and the state government has assured court that the police will be capable of handling the polls. 20 percent booths are ‘sensitive’ and elections will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

10 joint commissioner, 26 Deputy Commissioner and 71 Assistant Commissioner have been deployed on ground for the security arrangements. Naka Checking has been beefed up at all entry points in Kolkata.

Elections to all the 144 wards of the KMC will be held on Sunday, and counting of votes will take place on December 21.

TMC is confident as it had won Bengal with two thirds majority in the assembly polls and recently it won the bypoll in Bhabanipur and other seats. But, the party put CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for campaigning. The party has cautioned workers not to enter into any scuffle.

TMC has accused BJP in Tripura of violence during the municipal poll. However, the opposition BJP have complained of intimidation.

In the last Calcutta Corporation in 2015, TMC had won 124 seats, while the Left got 13 seats, BJP got 5 and Congress got 2.

