Security Breach at Priyanka Gandhi's House Shows PM Modi, HM Shah Putting Lives at Risk, Says Congress
The Congress wanted to protest inside the Parliament over revoking the Gandhis' SPG cover as Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that adequate alternate security will be given to the Gandhi family.
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: The Congress attacked the government on Tuesday over the security breach at party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence here, alleging that the incident showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had put the lives of its leaders at risk.
The opposition party also said it wanted to protest inside Parliament over the issue as the home minister had told the Lok Sabha that adequate security will be provided to the Gandhi family, despite the withdrawal of the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover.
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that they wanted to protest, but all "dissenting" voices were being "throttled".
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the government should not put someone's life in danger for "settling cheap political scores".
"The massive security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proves that with the withdrawal of SPG protection, Modi and Shah together have put the lives of our leaders at risk," he said in a tweet.
