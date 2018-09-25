English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Security Measures Taken to Ensure Free, Fair Polls to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats: J&K govt
The Jammu and Kashmir government said it will provide security to all candidates who request for it and also facilitate their campaigning.
Representative image. (Photo PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said it has taken adequate security measures to ensure free and fair polls to urban local bodies and panchayats in the state.
"We have made adequate arrangements for security for these polls. 400 companies of central forces will be deployed for these polls in addition to what we already have in the form of police and other paramilitary forces," state chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam told reporters.
He said the government will provide security to all the candidates who request for it and facilitate their campaigning as well. "We have arranged accomodation for the candidates who want it at various places across the valley. We have arranged 300 hotel rooms in Srinagar for this purpose," the chief secretary said.
Asked about the post election security plan for the candidates, Subrahmanyam said, "We have even plans for those who win as they will be at a higher risk."
He said polling booths have been set up in clusters to ensure that the staff involved in the polls are provided security. "The government staff involved in the conduct of elections will be provided one month's extra salary. This has never been done in any part of the country," the chief secretary said.
About the threat by militants to those who participate in the elections, Subrahmanyam said, "Militancy exists (but) that is being handled on the law and order front. There are threats... we are confident that we can handle it."
Asked if holding polls was prudent in view of the boycott by two major political parties in the valley, he said there was no question of thrusting the elections on the people. "There is lot of enthusiasm on the ground. Two national parties (the BJP and the Congress) are participating. If you go down to Jammu, you will see the street-level campaigning," he added.
Subrahmanyam said more than 700 forms have been taken by prospective candidates for the first phase of urban local bodies, which will be held on October 8. The last date for filing nomination for the first phase is Tuesday.
The chief secretary said the conduct of these elections will make a large amount of funds available to the state that will be used directly by the panchayats and urban local bodies in their respective areas.
"The state may lose Rs 4,335 crore in funds (Rs 3,029 crore for panchayats and Rs 1,306 for ULBs) if these polls are not held. These funds do not come to the state government but directly to these bodies," he added.
Subrahmanyam said the government is making some far reaching changes that will make panchayats very powerful decision making bodies. "In addition to the grants under the 14th Finance commission, the funds of various schemes like the MNREGA, the PMAY, the NRLM and the mid-day meal scheme will be routed through panchayats. Each panchayat will have Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore funds available for local development.
"Each panchayat will have an accountant for keeping books while an ombudsman will be appointed for transparency and accountability. The panchayats can levy taxes at local level as has been done in some parts of the country," he added.
"We have made adequate arrangements for security for these polls. 400 companies of central forces will be deployed for these polls in addition to what we already have in the form of police and other paramilitary forces," state chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam told reporters.
He said the government will provide security to all the candidates who request for it and facilitate their campaigning as well. "We have arranged accomodation for the candidates who want it at various places across the valley. We have arranged 300 hotel rooms in Srinagar for this purpose," the chief secretary said.
Asked about the post election security plan for the candidates, Subrahmanyam said, "We have even plans for those who win as they will be at a higher risk."
He said polling booths have been set up in clusters to ensure that the staff involved in the polls are provided security. "The government staff involved in the conduct of elections will be provided one month's extra salary. This has never been done in any part of the country," the chief secretary said.
About the threat by militants to those who participate in the elections, Subrahmanyam said, "Militancy exists (but) that is being handled on the law and order front. There are threats... we are confident that we can handle it."
Asked if holding polls was prudent in view of the boycott by two major political parties in the valley, he said there was no question of thrusting the elections on the people. "There is lot of enthusiasm on the ground. Two national parties (the BJP and the Congress) are participating. If you go down to Jammu, you will see the street-level campaigning," he added.
Subrahmanyam said more than 700 forms have been taken by prospective candidates for the first phase of urban local bodies, which will be held on October 8. The last date for filing nomination for the first phase is Tuesday.
The chief secretary said the conduct of these elections will make a large amount of funds available to the state that will be used directly by the panchayats and urban local bodies in their respective areas.
"The state may lose Rs 4,335 crore in funds (Rs 3,029 crore for panchayats and Rs 1,306 for ULBs) if these polls are not held. These funds do not come to the state government but directly to these bodies," he added.
Subrahmanyam said the government is making some far reaching changes that will make panchayats very powerful decision making bodies. "In addition to the grants under the 14th Finance commission, the funds of various schemes like the MNREGA, the PMAY, the NRLM and the mid-day meal scheme will be routed through panchayats. Each panchayat will have Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore funds available for local development.
"Each panchayat will have an accountant for keeping books while an ombudsman will be appointed for transparency and accountability. The panchayats can levy taxes at local level as has been done in some parts of the country," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar’s Wish on Daughter Nitara’s Birthday: Please Don’t Grow Up Just Yet
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- ‘The Night When All My Dreams Have Come True’ – Luka Modric on Winning FIFA World Player of the Year
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...