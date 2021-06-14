CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Tightened at Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's Home in UP

File Image Sanjeev Balyan

The activists alleged that Shahnawaz is allegedly involved in a cow slaughter case

Security was tightened at Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan’s residence on Monday after Hindu Kranti Dal activists tried to stage a dharna outside the BJP leader’s house over his meeting with zila panchayat member Shahnawaz.

The activists alleged that Shahnawaz is allegedly involved in a cow slaughter case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should keep a distance from such people. As the activists tried to go to the minister’s residence, police intercepted them. Later, they staged a dharna at Mahabir Chowk here and gave a memorandum to city magistrate Abhishek Singh.

Central para-military force has been deployed outside the Civil Lines police station area to contain any untoward incident. Reportedly, the BJP leader visited Shahnawaz to seek support for a zila panchayat chairman candidate backed by him.

first published:June 14, 2021, 16:53 IST