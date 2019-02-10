Security Tightened in Andhra as Assam-Style Protests Threaten Modi's Visit Today

As PM Narendra Modi gears up to visit Andhra Pradesh for the first visit after the ruling TDP severed its ties with the BJP, posters slamming the prime minister have come up on streets. While the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has planned major protests across the state.The anti-Modi posters came up on Saturday evening, after the prime minister faced protests by Citizenship Bill agitators during his visit in Assam. The posters of "No more Modi", "Modi is a Mistake" and "Modi never again" were spotted in different areas of the state.Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit.Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.The party leadership in Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to ensure that the prime minister turns out to be a successful.After the bitter experience of BJP national president Amit Shah’s recent road show in Srikakulam district’s Palasa, where only a few people turned up, the state leadership is making efforts to ensure history is not repeated.BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said his party is determined to make the PM’s program successful and is making necessary arrangements for it. “We are ready to face any kind of challenges and know how to counter them. We have given many things to this state. The TDP is unnecessarily blaming and doing political drama. People can decide themselves,” Rao said, adding that CM Naidu of trying to provoke the people for a special status.Modi will reach Guntur on Sunday to unveil several projects at Yetukar Bypass. Thereafter, he will participate in a public meeting organised by the BJP.The TDP youth wing is said to hold protests with empty pots in Guntur to foil PM Modi's rally. "The idea is to remind PM Modi of his promise he had made during the stone laying ceremony of Amaravati, the new state capital, by carrying a pot of soil and water and promised all help to the state," a TDP leader said.Leaders and workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party, the Congress, Left parties, student groups and mass organisations fighting for the special category status for Andhra Pradesh also held protests, raising 'Modi go back' slogans.The TDP has alleged that PM Modi cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh and did not fulfill the promises made in the bifurcation act. To mark their protest, the TDP workers have also put up hoardings such as ‘Modi go back’, ‘Modi never again’ and ‘No entry for Modi’ on the way to Guntur from airport.“Our slogan is simple; ‘Modi hatao aur desh ko bachao’. He cheated our state and its people. The entire state is against him. He should not enter our land,” said TDP MLA Jaleel Khan.Communist Party of India and Congress party have also joined in. The Congress workers have decided to display black badges and flags to express their anger. “We will not stop the Prime Minister. We will question him in a peaceful manner. All political parties have to participate in the protest. Those who not participating will be considered to be against people’s welfare,” said Raguveera Reddy, Congress' state unit president.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.