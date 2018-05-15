GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sedam Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Rajkumar Patil Wins

Live election result of 41 Sedam constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sedam MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
Sedam (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,13,263 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,496 are male, 1,07,745 female and 22 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 58%
Live Status BJP Rajkumar Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8066850.87%Rajkumar Patil
INC7346846.33%Dr. Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil
JD(S)20751.31%Sunita Mahantesh Talawar Malkhed
NOTA12600.79%Nota
AIMEP10990.69%Rekha Dayanand Hulasagud

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,895 votes (8.75%) securing 39.38% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.42%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,924 votes (5.29%) registering 37.23% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.84%.

Check the table below for Sedam live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

