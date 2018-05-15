Sedam Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Rajkumar Patil Wins

Live Status BJP Rajkumar Patil Won

Sedam (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,13,263 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,496 are male, 1,07,745 female and 22 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 58%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,895 votes (8.75%) securing 39.38% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.42%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,924 votes (5.29%) registering 37.23% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.84%.