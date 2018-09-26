English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sedition Case Against Congress' Divya Spandana for 'Insulting' PM Modi in Tweet
After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming PM Modi.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, her stage name. (Courtesy: Ramya's FB)
Lucknow: Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has been booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official said Wednesday.
After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a democratically elected leader, by calling him a 'thief'.
"An FIR was registered against Divya Spandana under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC," said Gomtinagar SHO DP Tiwari.
The FIR was lodged on a complaint by lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmed, who alleged that Spandana tweeted an "utterly insulting" post against the prime minister, he said.
In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the "potential to instigate hatred against Modi", the official added.
There was no immediate comment by the Congress.
Rafale Deal: Technical HODs at Dassault Aviation claim Reliance Defence was never the first choice, decision to drop HAL was taken by CEO Eric Trappier at the last minute! #ChorPMChupHai Readhttps://t.co/IbK9SOQLcd— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 24, 2018
Thank you guys for extending your support and for those who didn’t like the tweet, well, what can I say? Will keep it ‘classy’ next time— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 26, 2018
India should do away with the sedition law, it’s archaic and misused.
To the folks who filed the FIR- #PMChorHai
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
