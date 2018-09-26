GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sedition Case Against Congress' Divya Spandana for 'Insulting' PM Modi in Tweet

After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming PM Modi.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
File photo of actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, her stage name. (Courtesy: Ramya's FB)
Lucknow: Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has been booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official said Wednesday.

A case was registered Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station here, he said.

After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a democratically elected leader, by calling him a 'thief'.

"An FIR was registered against Divya Spandana under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC," said Gomtinagar SHO DP Tiwari.



The FIR was lodged on a complaint by lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmed, who alleged that Spandana tweeted an "utterly insulting" post against the prime minister, he said.




In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the "potential to instigate hatred against Modi", the official added.

There was no immediate comment by the Congress.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
