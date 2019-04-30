English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seer Plans Hawan With 5.5 Quintal Red Chilli to Ensure Digvijaya’s Victory, Says Would Take ‘Samadhi’ if he Loses
The seer claimed that there were attempts to divide Sanatan dharma in India.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Bhopal: Labelled as one of the most interesting contests of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bhopal is attracting eyeballs over one reason or the other and a seer performing hawan (religious ritual) with 5.5 quintal red chilli for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh, is the latest entrant in the already spiced up poll scenario.
Mahamandleshwar Viaragyanand Giri of Panchayati Sri Niranjani Akhara who has landed in Bhopal on Monday claimed that he was performing a hawan with 5.5 quintal chilli for making Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh victorious.
The seer speaking to News18 claimed that he was the only seer in the country who performs this rare religious ritual in which no foul smell or smoke would be generated.
Giri is however yet to announce the place where he would hold his said religious ritual.
He even claimed that he was confident of Singh’s victory and announced that he would take ‘Samadhi’ if Singh loses in the poll at the spot where he was holding the yagna.
“There are attempts to divide Sanatan dharma in the country and people want to do politics on the issue,” said the seer adding that no politics would be allowed. He claimed that the the seers were with Digvijaya Singh.
The visiting saint on being asked why he wasn’t working for sadhvi Pragya Thakur, claimed that the BJP fielded Thakur with a conspiracy expecting if she wins, the BJP would claim its credit and if she loses, the party would say the community of saints have lost.
He said that he was backing Singh as he had undertaken Narmada circumambulation on foot and he was a shraddhalu (devotee), so 20,000 seers would hold yagna for him across the country praying for his win.
“I would perform Raysu yagna with 5.5 quintal red chilli and I am hopeful this would ensure Singh’s victory. If he loses as some are claiming, I would take Samadhi in the same hawan kund,” threatened Viaragyanand.
“Singh is the king who not only respects Shankaracharya but also offers respects to the saints,” he said.
Singh is taking on BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal. The saffron party is winning the seat since 1989.
