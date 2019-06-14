Seer Who Failed to Ensure Digvijaya Singh’s Victory with ‘Mirchi Hawan’ Wants to Perform Jal Samadhi

Bhopal: A seer who had performed ‘mirchi’ (chilli) hawan for ensuring the victory of senior Congress leader and party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal Digvijaya Singh has now said that he wished to perform his Jal Samadhi (ritual of immersing the dead in rivers) in Bhopal on June 16.

Mahamandaleshwar Vairagyanand had claimed the rare puja with over five quintals of red chilli would ensure Singh’s win, failing which he had vowed to perform his Jal Samadhi.

However, ever since the election results in which Singh lost to BJP’s Pragya Thakur were announced, there was no trace the seer, who is said be a part of several ashrams in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

An audio clip in which a local resident had called up the seer to remind him of his promise has also gone viral locally. Vairagyanand can be heard replying angrily to the man that he was not going to do anything like that and the latter was calling him with some agenda.

Recently, the seer wrote to Bhopal district collector informing him about his location in Kamakhya temple, Guwahati, where he was busy performing a puja. He further wrote, “I wish to take Jal Samadhi at 2.11pm on June 16 in Bhopal.”

When the controversy over the mirchi hawan heated up, the Niranjani Akhada had sacked him. Mahant Narendra Giri, head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, had said Vairagyanand’s act betrayed standard behaviour of seers.