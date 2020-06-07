Segregate Hospitals to Prevent Spread of Infection among Non-Covid-19 Patients: Congress to Delhi Govt

The Delhi Congress on Sunday demanded that the Kejriwal government should segregate district-wise hospitals in the city for treatment of Covid-19 and non-Covid patients to prevent them from becoming hubs of coronavirus infections.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ch. Anil Kumar alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "creating total confusion and scare among the people as well as the medical fraternity by not segregating Covid and non-Covid hospitals".

He said that non-Covid patients were now afraid of visiting hospitals meant to treat diseases other than coronavirus infections. He also claimed that Kejriwal was trying to cover up his failures by resorting to a blame game to divert people's attention.

Kumar claimed that with over 27,000 coronavirus cases in Delhi and 761 deaths, the situation in the national capital is "very alarming".

The Congress leader accused Kejriwal of taking "unilateral decisions" without consulting corona warriors like doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police, sanitation workers and others who could have given him feedback on the ground realities.

Kumar also said that the AAP government was bringing in new guidelines on treatment in Delhi hospitals to create chaos and confusion.

He said that 1,329 corona cases per 10 lakh population in Delhi is the highest in the country.

"Instead of ramping up testing facilities in Delhi, this government is penalising labs for conducting more Covid tests, despite the fact that the doubling rate of corona cases in the city is 11.39 days. It is shocking that the Delhi government has reduced the number of testing labs from 42 to 36," the DPCC chief said.

