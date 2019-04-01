English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seizure of Cash, Liquor and Freebies in First 20 Days of Poll Code Surpasses 2014 Recovery Figures
It’s important to note the entire seizure in the first 20 days is more than 14 crores whereas back in 2014, Rs 13.99 crore was seized, according to the figures compiled by the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh.
(Picture for representation only)
Bhopal: Data shows the amount of cash, illicit liquor and drugs seized in Madhya Pradesh in the first 20 days of model election code in place, is more than the entire recovery of 2014 lok Sabha elections.
State CEC VL Kantha Rao on Monday while briefing the media about poll preparations, said the seizure of Rs 4.92 crore cash has been reported since the imposition of election code of conduct. Illicit liquor of 1.97 litre has been recovered during raids conducted by various agencies including police and excise department.
Rs 44 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery has been seized as of now, said Rao. In crackdowns carried out by police and narcotics department, drugs worth Rs 1.97 crore have been recovered. Additionally, other items including vehicles and weapons valued at Rs 2.02 crore have been seized by authorities.
During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the overall seizures in MP were worth Rs 13.99 cr during 2014 LS polls while in just first 20 days of the poll code being enforced, the recovery has surpassed this figure.
On being asked whether the trend suggested that usage of unfair means were more in this elections, Rao said, “It only suggests we are cracking down hard.”
During assembly polls, then chief election commissioner OP Rawat had revealed that the poll panel had seized cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 51 crore in Madhya Pradesh and called it a concerning trend for democracy.
The seizure during the state polls crossed Rs 50 crore by November 14 while the voting had taken place on Nov 28.
