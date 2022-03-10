Sekmai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sekmai seat in Manipur. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Ayangbam Oken Singh (NPP), Ningthoujam Popilal Singh (NCP), Ningthoujam Biren Singh (INC), Heikham Dingo Singh (BJP), Khaidem Ranjit Singh (SHS), Khwairakpam Devendro Singh (JDU), Khwairakpam Robin Singh (IND), Maharabam Anita Devi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.13%, which is 0.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Heikham Dingo Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sekmai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.16 Sekmai (सेकमाई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Sekmai is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 28279 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,313 were male and 13,966 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sekmai in 2019 was: 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,982 eligible electors, of which 13,588 were male,13,394 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,534 eligible electors, of which 11,846 were male, 11,688 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sekmai in 2017 was 185. In 2012, there were 119 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Heikham Dingo Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Khwairakpam Devendro Singh of INC by a margin of 2,532 which was 10.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khwairakpam Devendro Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Heikham Dingo Singh of TMC by a margin of 655 votes which was 3.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16 Sekmai Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Sekmai are: Ayangbam Oken Singh (NPP), Ningthoujam Popilal Singh (NCP), Ningthoujam Biren Singh (INC), Heikham Dingo Singh (BJP), Khaidem Ranjit Singh (SHS), Khwairakpam Devendro Singh (JDU), Khwairakpam Robin Singh (IND), Maharabam Anita Devi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.04%, while it was 88.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sekmai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.16 Sekmai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 31 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.16 Sekmai comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Sekmai constituency, which are: Saitu, Saikul, Lamsang, Patsoi, Konthoujam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sekmai is approximately 631 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sekmai is: 24°54’35.6"N 93°51’40.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sekmai results.

