Self-respect, Development our Agenda for Polls in Andhra Pradesh, Says Naidu

Hours after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said his party was ready for the polls.Assembly elections will also be held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on April 11.Naidu said his party will contest the upcoming elections on the state’s development over the past five years and welfare schemes that his government had launched.Addressing a press conference in Amaravathi on Sunday, the TDP chief said he wanted to expose the nexus between YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao. He said, unlike the two parties, TDP’s main election agenda would be self-respect.“People have to think how conspiracies were hatched by these parties, including the BJP. We have given evidence how the YSRCP conspired and stole data of crores of voters with support from the TRS and BJP,” he added.Regarding the Telangana Police filing a complaint over the matter, Naidu said, “What authority do they have to file a complaint against our government? They have stolen our data and putting the blame on us.”“Despite bifurcation problems and non-cooperation from Telangana, we worked hard. It is gradually paying off. We efficiently used technology in governance. People are satisfied with our governance,” Naidu said.“We have created a better eco-system. We revived small-scale industries. Infrastructure, power, roads, ports and airports have developed. We implemented a number of welfare schemes for women, minorities, those from backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes,” he added.The Andhra chief minister said the state had achieved double digit growth, and topped states in ease of doing business, sustainable development and skill development.The TDP supremo urged the people to check if their names were missing from the voters’ list, adding that he planned to meet the poll panel soon seeking stern action against those who committed the data theft.Naidu said, “After bifurcation, Andhra had the chance to have Hyderabad as the capital for 10 years. But I thought, it is of no use. So I came here and built a transit secretariat in 9 months. But Reddy stayed in Hyderabad’s Lotus Pond. Did not attend the assembly. Why should people should vote for him?”