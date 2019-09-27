Selling Family Silver for Daily Expenses Neither Economic Nor Common Sense, Says Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the government over its plans to privatise PSUs, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said after driving the economy into the ground, selling 'family silver' to meet expenditures neither makes economic nor common sense.

He also alleged that while Modi was busy campaigning for US President Donald Trump, he was also "dismantling" India's Constitutional order.

"Having driven the economy into the ground, selling 'family silver' to meet daily expenditures by Modi govt makes neither economic sense nor is it common sense: more jobs will be lost and large scale retrenchment will compound public misery," Yechury said, referring to the government's move to privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Yechury also tagged a news report that said that the central government, in its memorandum to the Fifteenth Finance Commission (15th FC), has sought a substantial decrease in devolution to states from the existing 42 per cent of the divisible tax pool.

"Cooperative federalism is a nice phrase but when this govt's actions are the opposite of what it claims, we know what it really wants. Tax people, states unfairly, don't share resources, stifle the economy and then blame fairies for the mess," Yechury tweeted tagging the report.

